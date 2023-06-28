SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has ruled that Munali UPND Member of Parliament Mike Mposha was out of order when he said some people’s houses were full of money without substantiating the claims. The Speaker has further cautioned members of parliament against making such unsubstantiated statements in the House to avoid misleading the public. Speaker Mutti was ruling on a point of order raised by Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo on whether Mposha was in order to insinuate that some houses were full of money without substantiating his assertion. “Honourable Members, this is a ruling on a point of order raised on 13th June, 2023 by Mr S Kampyongo, Member of Parliament for Shiwang’andu Constituency against…...



