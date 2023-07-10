THE University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) has congratulated President Hakainde Hichilema on the debt restructuring deal. In a statement, Saturday, UNZALARU General Secretary Kelvin Mambwe said the deal was a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards economic recovery and growth. “The University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) would like to heartily congratulate the New Dawn Government, His Excellency the President, and his team for recently securing the long-awaited debt restructuring deal. In addition to developing systems and a responsible appetite to prudently manage the affairs of the nation so that a relapse into unsustainable debt acquisition is curtailed. This deal is a significant milestone in the nation’s journey towards economic recovery and growth, unlocking…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.