PF Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda claims former ruling party officials were not allowed to visit their incarcerated Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa due to instructions from “senior people in government”. But Police Inspector General Graphel Musamba says PF members are cry babies who failed to follow the correct procedure when they attempted to visit Chilangwa in Mansa. On Sunday, PF vice president Given Lubinda, Nakacinda and other senior party officials were not granted permission to visit Chilangwa, who was detained on a bench warrant, awaiting trial. In an interview, Monday, Nakacinda said the conditions which they were given by officers were rigid and unnecessary. “We were not allowed to see him, the authorities were very rigid. They are receiving…...



