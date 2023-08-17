LUSAKA Lawyer Sakwiba Sikota says there is need to address the issue of prolonged seizure of properties by law enforcement agencies if government is indeed upholding the rule of law. And Sikota has backed the proposal by Chapter One Foundation for government to repeal all criminal defamation laws in Zambia. In an interview, Sikota advised government officials against making public statements that seemingly tried and convicted accused persons in the media. “There is need to ensure that if, for example, the law enforcement agencies put a seizure notice on somebody’s properties, they should not let the seizure be there for too long. Say one or two years somebody’s property is seized, no. If you put a seizure notice then you should…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.