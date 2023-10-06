ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya says has insisted that the UPND government lacks an economic plan and that is why it is haphazardly increasing the prices of essential goods and services to raise money. And Bwalya says he left the UPND Alliance because he saw that President Hakainde Hichilema’s economic agenda was only anchored on the IMF and the World Bank. In an interview, Bwalya said the UPND led government was broke because it lacked planning. “For me, there is no economic plan [and] this is why there are haphazard increments in electricity, haphazard increments in fertiliser, haphazard increments in petrol because they have got to find ways and means of where to get money. This government is broke…...



