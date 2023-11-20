SWEDISH Ambassador to Zambia Johan Hallenborg says it is concerning that opposition political parties have in the recent months been prevented from performing their role of providing dissenting opinions. And Ambassador Hallenborg says different opinions must actually be encouraged if Zambia is to develop into a successful middle-income country. Responding to a query over the concerns from various opposition political parties that Zambia’s democratic space is shrinking, Ambassador Hallenborg said the Swedish government would continue to speak out when it sees reason for concern. “For Sweden, democracy, human rights and the rule of law are interlinked and foundations for an equal and just society as well as prerequisites for sustainable economic development. Over the past two years, we have been…...



