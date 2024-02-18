ECONOMIST Trevor Hambayi says citizens should only celebrate when the Kwacha is stable, not while it is still volatile. And Hambayi has predicted that the Kwacha is likely to depreciate within two weeks. On Friday, the Kwacha had recorded some drastic gains after facing a deep depreciation in January 2024 as it was trading above the K27 band. In an interview, Saturday, Hambayi said the measures which Bank of Zambia had been putting in place to have the Kwacha appreciate were short-term, thus there was a risk of it depreciating soon, rather than later. “As a country, the only celebration we should have is when we are able to reach a stable macro position where the exchange rate should not…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.