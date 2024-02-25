President Hakainde Hichilema making his remarks during a meeting with permanent secretaries and other controlling officers on the measures to improve programme implementation in the public service at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on the 18/01/2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has disclosed that the remaining two official creditors, China and India, have finally signed Zambia’s debt restructuring agreement. And Paramount Chief Mpezeni says Eastern Province is under serious threat of hunger due to drought, further urging government to provide relief to affected masses. Speaking when he officiated at this year’s Nc’wala traditional ceremony, Saturday, President Hichilema said opposition political leaders must work with government in order to finalise the debt restructuring agreement. “I am glad to announce here in Eastern Province that of the two aspects of the debt restructuring, one component is now done. The last two countries that had not signed on the official creditors, China and India have signed. I’m very pleased to indicate...