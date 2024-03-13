PEOPLE’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says Zambians are now living in an era where non-performing Presidents will be in power for only one term. And Banda says the UPND government cannot just be blaming the PF every day without doing anything about the problems left behind. Speaking when he featured on Emmanuel Mwamba’s the Conversation Podcast, Monday, Banda said if citizens cannot afford mealie meal or fuel, a government ought to start preparing its exit. “People have evolved. If people cannot get mealie meal at a good price, they can’t get fuel at a good price, they cannot import things with a good exchange rate, if the cost of living is high, if the young people cannot...



