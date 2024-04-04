CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says government has no intentions to interfere with the freedom of expression and speech. And Mweetwa says there have been heightened unsubstantiated claims that the democratic space is shrinking. Speaking when the European Union delegation paid a courtesy call on him, Wednesday, Mweetwa said the debate in respect to regulating social media was the request by some entities to get legal recognition from Independent Broadcasting Authority as online broadcasters. “Let me take this opportunity to clarify that government has no intentions whatsoever to begin to infringe upon or interfere with or begin to oppress freedom of expression and speech as assented by some quarters of our society that this administration wants to regulate social media....



