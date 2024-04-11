FORMER Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says during the reign of PF, the UPND were allowed to hold public gatherings even amid Covid-19 restrictions. He recalls that in instances where police stopped the opposition from holding public gatherings, he would resolve such issues through dialogue with the affected parties. Commenting on his successor, Jack Mwiimbu’s remarks that the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) needed to be registered first before it could hold a rally, Kampyongo argued that the ruling party was being insensitive. “We used to resolve those issues through the discussions with the opposition political party, especially the UPND. To the extent that, remember they were allowed to do their conferences at the most critical time of Covid-19. So, it...



