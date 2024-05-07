LUNTE PF MP Mutotwe Kafwaya says citizens should find an alternative to the UPND government to see any positive development in the country. And Kafwaya says the only development that the UPND government has made is the high cost of living. Last week, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi urged citizens to give the UPND government another five years to see more development. In an interview, Monday, Kafwaya said if citizens voted the UPND government back into power, the cost of living would keep increasing. “If the current development is the basis for projecting our future development, then the cost of living will be higher than it is because this is the only development we have seen, cost...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.