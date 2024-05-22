UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says he is not surprised that the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) does not have a manifesto because former president Edgar Lungu, a leading member of the alliance, once confessed that he had no vision for the country. During a media briefing, Saturday, New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka said UKA is working on its manifesto so that once they get into government, they can hit the ground running. In an interview, Sunday, Milupi, however, questioned how a political formation seeking support from the people could lack a manifesto. “You can’t be a political formation that seeks the support of the people so that you can win an election without a manifesto, without a plan on...



