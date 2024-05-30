Former President Edgar Lungu with wife, Esther, arriving at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court in a matter she is charged with theft of motor vehicles and other properties in Lusaka on Tuesday 14th May 2024 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

FORMER president Edgar Lungu says the UPND government, through the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), has summoned his entire family for interviews as part of a scheme to silence and break him. In a Facebook post, Wednesday, Lungu charged that after failing to fix the economy, the UPND “failed regime” was now targeting him, his family, and every citizen who provided democratic checks and balances by deploying law enforcement agencies against them. “Tomorrow, on 30th May, 2024, my entire family has been given scheduled appointments to appear before DEC for investigations and interviews in a manner that looks politically designed as follows: by 09:30 to 10:30 – Charles Phiri, by 10:30 to 11:30 – Chiyeso Lungu, by 11:30 to 12:30 –...