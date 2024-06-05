UPND cadres yesterday ran amok and disturbed motorists during the funeral procession of UPND Lusaka Province Vice Treasurer Brian Mizinga. The funeral service was attended by Vice-President Mutale Nalumango and other senior government officials at Winner’s Chapel International in Kabwata. After the service, scores of UPND members were seen singing and marching towards the burial site, disturbing the flow of traffic in the process. The shirtless cadres, some of whom were seen protruding through vehicle windows, climbing on top of buses and barely clinging on to the moving cars, blocked roads to allow for the procession to pass. This infuriated some motorists who expressed anguish over the development. Some motorists who took videos of the UPND cadres’ conduct lamented that...



