WE’RE presenting ECL as a choice flag bearer from PF, not only to lead PF as the candidate but also if we go into the next election with others, ECL being the candidate, says Raphael Nakacinda. The PF faction Secretary General says now that the honeymoon stage has passed in UKA, they are discovering who they are as individual members, adding that some are emotional while some are yet to appreciate the concept of democracy. But UKA member and NDC leader Saboi Imboela says if the PF feel they are too big and can do whatever they want, they are free to be on their own. Imboela recently accused some PF members of fighting the alliance and disrespecting others when...



