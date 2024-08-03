BURUNDI has donated 5,000 tonnes of maize, rice and beans to Zambia to help cushion the impact of drought. In a special address to the National Assembly, Friday, Burundian president Evariste Ndayishimiye noted that the drought had significantly reduced agricultural production in the country, hence his gesture of solidarity. “As a neighbour, we have learnt that the Republic of Zambia has recently experienced a drought that has significantly reduced agricultural production in some areas. As a gesture of solidarity and in the spirit of ubuntu values, the Government and people of Burundi have decided to donate 5,000 tonnes of maize, rice and beans. Although modest, this donation comes from the bottom of our hearts in solidarity with the Zambian people....



