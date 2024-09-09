POLICE Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has refuted claims circulating in some media outlets that the three protesters arrested last month for seditious practices and unlawful assembly have been detained without charge and denied police bond. In a statement, Monday, Hamoonga said the suspects, Jayson Mwanza, 28, Thomas Zulu, 53, and female Chanda Chikwanka, 30, had not been released on police bond because credible sureties had not yet come forward to sign bonds for them. “It is important to clarify that the police have not denied the suspects’ bond. The suspects have not been released on police bond because credible sureties have not yet come forward to sign bonds for them. The law requires that sureties must meet certain legal criteria for...



