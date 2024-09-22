IF this clause was as bad as the President would like to portray it to be, why didn’t Edgar Lungu keep postponing elections in 2021, Lukashya PF member of parliament George Chisanga has wondered. Addressing Parliament on September 13, 2024, President Hakainde Hichilema said there were some “lacunas” in the Constitution which could lead the country to go for eight to nine years without elections. But addressing the media, Friday, Chisanga observed that the 2021 polls proceeded without any hurdles despite being held under the same constitution. “We had a previous election under this current Constitutional system. If this clause was as bad as the President would like to portray it to be, why didn’t Edgar Lungu keep postponing elections...



