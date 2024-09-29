AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri says government will release K500 million this week to clear part of its K1.5 billion debt owed to small-scale farmers who sold their maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA). Responding to a question for oral answer on Thursday, where Chama North MP Yotam Mtayachalo asked him why the FRA had not paid some farmers who sold maize to the agency in 2024, Phiri said government was aware of the outstanding balance owed to farmers and was mobilising funds to ensure they were paid. “The government, through the FRA, during the same period purchased from small scale farmers in Zambia a total of 465,861.55 metric tonnes valued at K3.07 billion, out of which K2.01 billion has...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here