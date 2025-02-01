UNITED Nations Special Rapporteur Irene Khan has noted that during PF’s tenure, there were serious human rights violations in Zambia. And Khan has urged the new dawn government to decriminalise seditious practices, hate speech, and libel, among other offences which are inimical to freedom of expression. Meanwhile, Khan has noted Zambia faces a high level of online disinformation emanating from political sources, without regard for truth or ethical standards. At a media briefing, Friday, Khan said during the past decade, there were high levels of political violence against the current ruling party. “Human rights stand at a crossroads in Zambia as the country prepares for general elections in 2026 amidst major economic challenges, rising political tensions and polarisation along ethnic...



