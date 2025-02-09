WE don’t want to see Japan, China, America, Germany competing for Zambia; Zambia is a partner of the community of the world for mutuality, says President Hakainde Hichilema. And President Hichilema says Japan needs to look at Zambia as a true partner. Meanwhile, the Head of State says government hopes to achieve over five percent economic growth this year. During a media interaction in Japan, where he has since concluded his working visit, President Hichilema said Zambia was not a “beautiful girl” looking for a polygamous marriage, as there was space for all countries looking to invest in it. “We don’t want to see Japan, China, America, Germany competing for Zambia, no. Zambia is a partner of the friends, the...



