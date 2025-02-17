Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo making his speech during the church service for late Former Cabinet Minister in the Patriotic Front Government John Phiri at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on Monday 11th November 2024.Picture by Chongo Sampa

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo has disclosed that the absorption rate of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been the worst in Lusaka Province, standing at less than 10 percent. Responding to a question from Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa, who wanted to find out why CDF accounts were not being credited expeditiously, Nkombo said the absorption of CDF projects in Lusaka was below 10 percent, except Chongwe and Rufunsa districts which were at 60 percent. “My Ministry’s job is to make sure that we coordinate all these developments. For example, the MP for Matero in the last two weeks has been lamenting terribly about money not being remitted to his constituency for the approved projects....