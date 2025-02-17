PATRIOTIC Front faction vice-president Given Lubinda says things have become worse off in the country, to an extent that dogs are malnourished because people cannot afford to feed them. And Lubinda says the name “Patriotic Front” is controlled by President Hakainde Hichilema, while the organisation itself is controlled by former president Edgar Lungu. Speaking when he featured on Prime TV’s Matters Arising programme, Saturday, Lubinda said Zambians were languishing. “Things are worse now. Look at how malnourished dogs are. Go along the streets and see how those dogs are looking, why? Because people cannot afford to feed dogs. The President has told you that ‘the leftover nshima should not be given to dogs, keep it so that you can eat...



