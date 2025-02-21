TRADE Kings Group has become Zambia’s first manufacturing company to exhibit independently at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Gulfood 2025, the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade event. The Dubai World Trade Centre, Gulfood 2025, marks its 30th edition under the theme “The Next Frontier in Food.” The trade centre has over 5,500 exhibitors from 129 countries and an exhibition space spanning 1.3 million square feet serving as a critical platform for global food commerce, attracting multinational corporations, industry disruptors, and policymakers. According to a statement issued by Group Public Relations Manager Bridget Kambobe, Thursday, the milestone underscored Trade Kings’ commitment to expanding its global footprint and showcasing Zambia’s rich manufacturing capabilities on an international stage. Trade Kings’ presence...



