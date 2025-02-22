GOVERNMENT has disclosed that the pollutant that was discharged by Sino Metals Leach Zambia Limited into Mwambashi River, a tributary of the Kafue River, caused damage to maize, groundnut fields and killed fish. Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu says Sino Metals will be required to clean the river and compensate those affected by the pollution. Delivering a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Friday, Nzovu informed the nation that the discharge of the leach residue from the tailings dam at the said mine was controlled by repairing the dam last Wednesday. “On Tuesday, 18th February 2025, WARMA received reports of pollution of the Mwambashi River by Sino Metals Leach Zambia Limited. The Ministry immediately dispatched a team to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here