TRADE Kings Group has made a donation consisting of cleaning and hygiene products to Mwami Level One Hospital ahead of the 2025 Nc’wala Ceremony. The 2025 Nc’wala Ceremony is taking place today under the theme “Cultural Restoration for National Unity and Peace in Zambia After 60.” In a statement, Group Public Relations Manager Bridget Kambobe said the donation reflected the Group’s ongoing commitment to saving lives and its efforts to reduce cholera infections and address challenges faced by health facilities. “Trade Kings Group proudly announces its continued support for the Nc’wala Ceremony of the Ngoni people in Eastern Province. Recognizing Zambia’s rich history and the diversity of its traditional ceremonies, Trade Kings has long championed the importance of these events...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here