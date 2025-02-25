POLICE in Kitwe have arrested a 25-year-old man for stabbing and injuring a neighbour who thwarted his theft operation at a boarding house. According to a statement by Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba, the incident occurred on February 24, 2025, at 04:30 hours. “Be informed that Kitwe East Police Station received a report of Unlawful Wounding from M/Teddy Chalata aged 18 of house No 0565 Chipata Compound Kitwe… who reported that his friend he stays with at the above abode M/Justine Musonda aged 20, of the same address, Occ/ Unemployed, T/Bemba was stabbed by an unknown person and sustained a deep cut on his upper nose as they were trying to rescue the students who stay within the same flat....



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here