TWO people, among them a Copperbelt University student, have died after a bus transporting 68 people with around 47 CBU students was involved in an accident at Kafulafuta along the Ndola-Kapiri Road. On Monday, CBU announced that it had closed for recess early due to the water issues in Kitwe following the pollution of the Kafue River by Sino Metals. In a statement, Wednesday, CBU Public Relations Officer Christabel Malama disclosed that several people sustained injuries due to the said accident. “The Copperbelt University (CBU) regrets to inform the public that a bus transporting our students was involved in an accident at Kafulafuta along the Ndola-Kapiri Road. The bus was carrying 68 people with around 47 CBU students. Tragically, two...



