THE Healthcare Federation of Zambia (HFZ) says part of sin tax, if not all, should go towards financing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIMA). On Tuesday, NHIMA disclosed that it had sent a proposal to government that part of VAT on alcohol must be channelled towards the health insurance scheme in order to meet certain medical costs. In an interview, Wednesday, HFZ Vice Chairperson Kennedy Saini said NHIMA’s financial resources were not sufficient. “We appeared before parliament and the main part of our discussion there was to actually propose the best ways for NHIMA to be solvent because we believe that NHIMA is the way to go. A lot of our people have benefited and healthcare financing especially in this...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here