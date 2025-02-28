THE National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) says it only uses 10 per cent of the total contributions it collects for the scheme for its administrative purposes. Speaking at the just ended media engagement, Tuesday, NHIMA Health Insurance Services Manager Micheal Zimba said the 10 per cent was used for salaries and purchase of vehicles among others. “There is this notion to say, huh, you work for NHIMA, ba NHIMA mu fola. Believe me, I’m not trying to compare or complain but in the industry, we are one of the lowest paid. I know you won’t believe it. Here when we collect the money, we are only allowed to use 10 per cent of what we collect. So, we collect...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here