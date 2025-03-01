SINO Metal Executive Chairman Zhang Peiwen says the company will continue to respond positively to the accident which led it to pollute water bodies on the Copperbelt. Speaking during a meeting with Nzovu, Friday, Zhang said Sino Metals would do its best to restore the affected environment as soon as possible. “The company will continue to respond positively to this accident and also do our utmost to restore our affected environment as soon as possible and also make reasonable assessments and restore all the parties affected by this accident,” said Zhang. Meanwhile, Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu said the biggest way Sino Metals could apologise was through restoring the environment. “Sino Metals understands that they have caused a...



