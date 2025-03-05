Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu inspects the parade during the Commemoration of the Zambia Police Open Day at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on March 4, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu inspects the parade during the Commemoration of the Zambia Police Open Day at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on March 4, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says professionalism in the Zambia Police Service has greatly improved since UPND came into office, adding that police brutality is no longer an issue. Meanwhile, Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II has allocated land for the construction of the new Chongwe Police Station. Speaking during the commemoration of Police Day, Tuesday, Mwiimbu said officers were no longer engaging in police brutality. “The Zambia Police Service is a noble profession. A lot of you made up your minds that you’ll serve in the police service. This is a noble profession. We should work together to protect the integrity of the Zambia Police Service and we don’t allow those who sneaked in and want to...