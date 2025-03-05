INFORMATION and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says the government has no intention of gagging the media but will gag liars if need be. Mweetwa has also announced the formation of a ministerial media team to articulate government policies as well as the appointment of Sports and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu as the new UPND deputy spokesperson. Speaking at a press briefing, Tuesday, Mweetwa said he would not retract his statement that the misconduct of a few media houses left government with no choice but to leave the door open for media practitioners to decide whether they wanted self-regulation or statutory regulation. “Let me place on record therefore that I am not retracting the statement I made that with this kind...



