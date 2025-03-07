SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has reminded members of parliament to be in the House a few minutes before sitting resumes, stating that she should not be blamed for closing the doors on latecomers. Yesterday, the House failed to form a quorum after resuming sitting at 14:30 hours, as the majority of MPs were not in the House when the presiding officer walked in. Expressing disappointment over the MPs’ late coming behaviour, Speaker Mutti cited Standing Order 214 (2)(a), which states that, “a member shall be in the House or in a meeting room a few minutes before the appointed time for commencement of sitting of the House and after health break”. “For several times in the recent...



