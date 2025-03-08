SHIWANG’ANDU PF MP Stephen Kampyongo has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema’s remark that we’re on our own, Trump has slapped us on both cheeks following USAID realignment lacked diplomatic etiquette. On Thursday, President Hichilema emphasised the need to make Zambia’s Treasury stronger, saying with President Donald Trump in the White House, we cannot expect free ARVs from the US. But in an interview, Friday, Kampyongo said the aid realignment that came with the Trump administration was a wake-up call. “Probably maybe the President jumped to react. You know, diplomacy is very interesting so sometimes the way you react from the first instance can have a very serious bearing on the future engagements. I am giving you an example, you saw...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here