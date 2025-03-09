FIRST Deputy Speaker Attractor Chisangano says the legislative arm of government must enact laws that protect women in politics from violence and discrimination. Chisangano says corrupt political finance practices exacerbate the disparity between men and women by restricting women’s access to funding, excluding them from patronage networks, and increasing the cost of running for office. Meanwhile, TIZ president Priscilla Chansa says government must create a conducive environment for promoting clean money in politics through various interventions. Speaking during the commemoration of Women In Politics Day, Friday, Chisangano said the barriers that women faced in politics could not be dismantled without collective efforts by all stakeholders. “Despite constitutional provisions and commitments to gender equality, women in politics continue to face numerous...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here