POLICE have disclosed that a Livingstone woman was allegedly lured into the golf club bushes on International Women’s Day, where she was raped five times over a period of three hours. The incident occurred around 21:00 hours when the woman, aged 25, and her boyfriend tried to take a shortcut through the Livingstone Golf Course. However, the duo met a man who pretended to be a golf club employee. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka said the suspect allegedly whipped the boyfriend 50 times on his back and ordered him to run for his life. Daka said after the boyfriend ran away, the man also whipped the woman 50 times before repeatedly raping her. “On March 8, 2025, at...



