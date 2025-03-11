UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu has urged citizens to report corrupt party officials to the Anti-Corruption Commission. And Nkandu says government has no intention of regulating the media, insisting that journalists should regulate themselves so that at least they have a minimum understanding of what they are supposed to be doing. Nkandu further says as the country gets closer to the harvest period, food prices will reduce. Speaking on ZNBC’s “Sunday Interview” programme, Nkandu said the government would not shield anyone involved in corruption. “If there are ministers, directors, and PSs that are being followed at one point, they will be exposed. So, no one will be shielded, and no one is being shielded. The President has been very categorical...



