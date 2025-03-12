FORMER PF secretary general Davis Mwila says citizens opt to use social media to expose corrupt activities in the UPND government because they have no confidence in law enforcement agencies. On Sunday, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu urged citizens to report corrupt party officials to the Anti-Corruption Commission. However in an interview, Tuesday, Mwila said people had lost confidence in law enforcement agencies because they were being controlled by the state. “When you are in government, all those who are corrupt are protected by the government. That is what happens in Africa and Zambia in particular. But when you leave office, that is when all the corrupt activities of permanent secretaries, ministers will come out. That is the trend, but...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here