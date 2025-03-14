ZAMBIA Correctional Service Head of Chaplaincy Rev Assistant Commissioner Sam Zulu has urged youths not to be used as tools of political violence and to resist the temptation of becoming vessels for insults. He says it is also his prayer that the youths will reject being used as a market for drugs and alcohol and will say no to issues of patronising bars and nightclubs. Speaking at the Cenotaph for the wreath-laying in Mongu, Wednesday, Rev Zulu said youths were free to express their ideas without fear. “Amplifying the voices of the youths is all about creating a conducive environment where the ideas, opinions and concerns of young people are respected. And youths are free to express ideas without fear....



