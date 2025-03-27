THE Cyber Security Bill has passed its second reading in the National Assembly. Debating the bill, Tuesday, Kamfinsa PF member of parliament Christopher Kang’ombe described clause 30 of the bill as dangerous. “….The point I was making, Madam Speaker, and I think everyone agrees with me is that when you are making a law, you make a law considering all possible permutations – the permutations, the circumstances, Madam Speaker, regardless of where you are standing today. And for me, my appeal to the minister responsible for this bill which he has presented to this House [is that] we are not making a law to target any individual. We make laws to ensure that we provide an environment first of all...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here