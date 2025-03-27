INFORMATION and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has commended Diamond Media for its continuous innovation in Zambia’s evolving media landscape, saying its newly launched websites and magazine edition are a testament to its commitment to digital transformation. Speaking during the launch of Diamond Media’s new platforms in Lusaka, Wednesday, Kawana said the initiative aligned with government’s digital drive to enhance connectivity and information accessibility for all Zambians. He highlighted Diamond Media’s pioneering role in virtual interviews, noting that what was once considered groundbreaking had now become standard practice across the industry. “It is indeed an honour to join you today at this significant event, the launch of Diamond Media’s exciting new websites and magazine edition. Today marks a remarkable step...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here