PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says it’s not just Gary Nkombo who deserved to be fired, but the entire UPND because they have collectively failed the Zambian people. And Nakacinda says people will see more dismissals as President Hakainde Hichilema gets more desperate. On Friday, President Hichilema fired Nkombo from his position as Local Government and Rural Development Minister. Commenting on this in an interview, Sunday, Nakacinda said there was need to fire President Hichilema in 2026. “We will not join in trying to discuss the internal challenges of UPND, we don’t celebrate the misfortune of others and neither do we want to start discussing Gary Nkombo’s firing. For us, our focus remains not whether they have internal wrangles...



