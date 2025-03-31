LANDS and Natural Resources Minster Syliva Masebo has disclosed that all transactions which were disrupted on the Zambia Integrated Land Administration System ( ZILAS) have been restored. Meanwhile, Masebo has noted that Zambians have a tendency of accusing innocent people of being corrupt while glorifying the actual culprits. Issuing a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Thursday, Masebo said the system was restored after four days of disruption on Sunday, February 16, 2025. “On Wednesday, 12th February, 2025, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources experienced a system disruption of the ZILAS. The disruption also affected the Zamportal, which is the public facing interface of the system. The Zamportal enables the public to apply for land related services. Madam Speaker,...



