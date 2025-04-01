AN investigation into the tender process for the GRZ Funeral Assistance Scheme Fund Manager contract has revealed an irregularity in which government has resolved to award the tender to Sanlam Life Insurance, despite the company failing to meet the requirement for consideration. The GRZ Funeral Assistance Scheme is a Fund to which public servants contribute money in order for them to get government help during family bereavements. Despite it being a government initiative, the management of the Fund is done through a contractual agreement with one of the private or public insurance companies. On December 30, 2024, Cabinet Office, through the Public Service Management Division (PSMD), invited a tender for the “Management of the GRZ Funeral Assistance Scheme for the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here