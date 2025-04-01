President Hakainde Hichilema receiving the letter of credentials from Newly appointed Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gift Sialubalo during a credentials presentation ceremony at State House in Lusaka on Monday 31st March 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he has advised his Cabinet ministers not to over indulge in alcohol as it will destroy them. And President Hichilema says some government officials have developed a knack of leaking confidential issues on social media. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says he can’t keep reminding ministers of their obligations every week and at every Cabinet meeting. Speaking during the swearing in ceremony for newly appointed Ministry of local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo, Monday, President Hichilema said it was a crime for a minister to sleep during a Cabinet meeting after a night of “Happy Hours”. “You have just sworn Oath of Secrecy, some people develop a knack, confidential issues, the following day they are on...