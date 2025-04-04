ACTIONAID Zambia Country Director Faides TembaTemba says Zambians are ready to end the UPND’s contract if they do not listen to them on constitutional reforms, just as they ended PF’s contract.

And TembaTemba says the UPND should not view Civil Society Organisations as aliens simply because they want to advance their interests.

Recently, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda urged the opposition and “hired” CSOs to stop misleading the nation regarding the clause to increase the number of MPs in their proposed constitutional amendments, saying it would not advantage the ruling party.

In response, in an interview, Wednesday, TembaTemba said the UPND should not take Zambians for granted, emphasising that a constitution was not something to meddle with.

“A Constitution is not something that they can just meddle around. Look at how many legal instruments are on the table of Parliament right now? We have the Access to Information which was rushed, it [was] watered down. We are talking about the Cyber Security Bill, NGO Bill, and the Public Order Act. All these pieces of legislation have been repealed without proper consultation and now they are bringing in the Constitution even before the other processes have been finalised. I think that’s not fair, that’s not transparent. We are not seeing any transparency, government is not ready to be held accountable. They are actually doing a lot of things in confidence,” Tembatemba said.

“And these laws, who are they repealing them for? If it’s for the citizens of Zambia, then we are the key stakeholders. Government should just listen to us. Their contracts are signed by the Zambian people, so they should not take the Zambian people for granted, they should listen to the Zambian people. We ended the PF contract, and we are ready as Zambians to end the UPND contract if they do not listen to us because they are a key stakeholder in this process. We signed this contract and we gave them specific mandates to serve us, they are not serving themselves, they are serving the Zambian people and therefore they should listen. As Zambians we are saying we are happy to go on that road map, but we are happy to do that in 2027 after the elections”.

And TembaTemba said the UPND should not view CSOs as aliens simply because they wanted to advance their interests.

“We are not hired CSOs; our role is to complement government, and we have worked with government from time immemorial. Most of the development that happens in communities, [and] some of the national developments, government has not achieved without the support of CSOs. Therefore, government should not see us as alien today simply because they want to advance their interests. We are the same CSOs who worked with the opposition the time the UPND was in opposition, and we objected to Bill 10,” she said.

“We are serving the same interests, so they should not look at us right now because they are in the ruling party, [thinking] that whatever they will say we are going to say yes to, no. And I think we need to get to a point where we need to agree as citizens, as a nation, that on certain matters we will agree to disagree, and if the issue does not show the interest of the citizens”.

She said if the Constitution amendment process was meant to serve the Zambians, then government should be willing to listen when people say it should come after elections.

“My question is, in whose interest is this Constitution serving? If this Constitution is serving the interest of the Zambian people, then the UPND government should put a stop and say the Zambian people have said no, in the similar way they said no to Bill 10. We have said we want to engage in this process collectively after the elections, then they should listen. If indeed they are a listening government, my appeal to the President is that, we know he is a listening President and he has told us that his interest is to serve the Zambian people. We are actually asking the President to say, can we have this conversation after the elections?” said TembaTemba.

“In 2022, the President had issued a letter when there were rumours that they were drafting amendments to the Constitution. The President refused and said it was not a priority and said he had no intention of doing that. I think the question I have is what has changed from the earlier position to now? And the justifications being given by the minister, and all other government officials, are not satisfying because we are not in a crisis. We amended the Constitution in 2016, there was Bill 10, the same people refused. So what could have changed between 2021 when they entered into office to now? What we are saying is we do not want the amendments, the timing is wrong, the process is wrong. A constitution making process is something that is well consultative”.