SMART Zambia National Coordinator Percy Chinyama says government is working on modalities to cheapen internet services provided to the public through Smart Zambia. And Chinyama says government has developed a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) system that will help manage the funds digitally to enhance transparency. Meanwhile, Chinyama says in the last three years, 270 million dollars has been raised from the transactions that citizens have made to access different services on the GSB system. Speaking at a press briefing, Friday, Chinyama said government was in negotiations with neighbouring countries in its bid to provide cheaper internet. “I want to take this opportunity to mention that we are now working on modalities to cheapen the internet that is being provided to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here