FORMER president Edgar Lungu says Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi has died traumatised, humiliated and abandoned by her own state and government. In a Facebook post, Monday, PF faction information and publicity chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba said Nawakwi was evacuated to South Africa a few days ago. “Hon. Edith Nawakwi passed on around 02:00 hours at Garden City Clinic in Mayfair, Johannesburg South Africa. Former First Lady, Mama Vera Tembo Chiluba is admitted at Milpark Hospital. The two were evacuated to South Africa a few days ago,” said Mwamba. But in a heartfelt message shared on his Facebook post, Lungu said Nawakwi was abandoned by the UPND-led government as if she never served the country at the...



